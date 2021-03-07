BLADENBORO — Food distribution is planned for Wednesday at 9 a.m., hosted by Action Pathways and Second Harvest Food Bank.

The event lasts until the food runs out.

It takes place at the old Bladenboro High School at 1600 N.C. 410.

There is a maximum allowance of two families represented in each vehicle, and no walk-ups. Vehicles will be loaded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Action Pathways and Second Harvest Food Bank provide assistance to Bladen, Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson and Duplin counties.