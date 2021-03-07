Home News Guardian ad Litem information session March 31; here’s the link News Guardian ad Litem information session March 31; here’s the link Bladen Journal - March 7, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal ELIZABETHTOWN — An information session for Guardian ad Litem is March 31. To get access, register at https://form.jotform.com/210614193118145. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 11.4 ° C 12 ° 11 ° 63 % 5.7kmh 95 % Mon 15 ° Tue 15 ° Wed 11 ° Thu 8 ° Fri 6 °