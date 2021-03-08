Coronavirus: Vaccination percentage 11.2 for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s coronavirus vaccination percentage has moved up to 11.2 percent of the population.

The county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services released updates Monday, the first time since Friday for the county and since Saturday for the state. There were 18 recoveries and eight cases added since Saturday’s state report and Friday’s county update, respectively.

Four people are hospitalized among 60 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 2,987 cases and 2,886 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 11.2 percent of the county and 9.4 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 3,650 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 6,001 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 982,164 people to complete the series and 1,651,181 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,012 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 723 in Bladenboro; 397 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 159 in White Oak; 154 in Tar Heel; 81 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,535 deaths, up 33 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 874,906 cases, up 2,730.

• 1,126 hospitalized, down 53.

• 10,562,491 tests, up 67,729.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 792 deaths and 57,648 cases. Cumberland has 281 deaths and 24,578 cases; Robeson has 212 deaths and 15,365 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 5,946 cases; Sampson has 92 deaths and 6,963 cases; and Pender has 60 deaths and 4,796 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,175 deaths and 68,133 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 254 nursing homes, 178 residential care facilities, 78 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 14 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, six in Pender, and three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland and Robeson each have three clusters, and Columbus one.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 28 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (4,326) and 46 percent of the cases (402,342).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 881 deaths and 98,216 positive cases, Gaston County has 379 deaths and 24,029 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,089 cases, Cabarrus County has 237 deaths and 18,801 cases, and Union County has 202 deaths and 21,100 cases — a total of 1,990 deaths and 177,235 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 550 deaths and 75,922 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 21,828 cases, Johnston County has 199 deaths and 18,280 cases, and Orange County has 96 deaths and 7,838 cases — a total of 1,055 deaths and 123,868 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 559 deaths and 40,605 cases, Forsyth County has 349 deaths and 32,311 cases, Randolph County has 205 deaths and 13,540 cases, and Davidson County has 168 deaths and 14,783 cases — a total of 1,281 deaths and 101,239 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29 million confirmed cases and 525,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11.2 million.

There have been more than 117 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

