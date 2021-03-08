Caught with four guns, bulletproof vest, marijuana and more than $37,000

BLADENBORO — A Fayetteville man faces multiple charges after lawmen say they found him with assault-style weapons, handguns, thousands of dollars in cash, and almost one-tenth of a 1 pound of marijuana.

Anthony Wade Garcia was taken into custody Sunday night during a Booze It and Lose It checkpoint near Bladenboro. The Police Department in the town and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were among several agencies participating.

Charges against Garcia are connected to the marijuana and guns. Lawmen also seized $37,120, and a bulletproof vest.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said 47 citations were issued for a variety of traffic violations during the checkpoint.