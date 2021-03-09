Elizabethtown Town Council fully supports naming bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here met Monday night in a resumed meeting of its regular session started a week earlier.

• What happened: The board of six members was unanimous in support of a resolution to name a bridge on MLK Drive in honor of the late James C. Batchelor Jr.

• Why it matters: For the state Department of Transportation to affix a person’s name to a structure, the local government must be unanimous in support. Even one member against will render the DOT not moving forward with the process.

The request was made by Gary Rhoda.

Batchelor, who died in 2015, worked for 27 years with Veeder Root Co. and for five with Cape Craft. He was Elizabethtown’s first black firefighter and White Lake’s first black police officer. He served a long list of boards, either by appointment or as a volunteer.

• What they said: Mayor Sylvia Campbell, in talking about Batchelor, said, “He certainly loved Elizabethtown.”

• Closed session: The board went into closed session for about 20 minutes and did not take any action afterward. The purpose was for real estate and personnel.

