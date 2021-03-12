Coronavirus: Five hospitalized, 62 cases active in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixty-two coronavirus cases are considered active in Bladen County, the Health Department said Friday.

Five people are hospitalized. The daily update indicated 12 cases and four recoveries were added. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,020 cases and 2,917 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 12.3 percent of the county and 10.6 percent of the state, the state Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 4,009 people fully vaccinated, and 6,352 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,113,209 people fully vaccinated and 1,825,922 partially vaccinated.

There was no change Friday in the state report for outbreaks and clusters.

• Outbreaks: There was no change for Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; and no change for the Bladen County Detention Center, eight inmates, seven staff.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,018 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 730 in Bladenboro; 404 in Clarkton; 332 in East Arcadia; 159 in White Oak; 157 in Tar Heel; 81 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,663 deaths, up 41 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 881,823 cases, up 1,998.

• 1,037 hospitalized, down two.

• 10,703,559 tests, up 50,671.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 802 deaths and 58,102 cases. Cumberland has 284 deaths and 24,791 cases; Robeson has 217 deaths and 15,450 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 5,979 cases; Sampson has 94 deaths and 7,036 cases; and Pender has 60 deaths and 4,846 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,214 deaths and 68,679 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 224 nursing homes, 156 residential care facilities, 73 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has three clusters, Cumberland two and Columbus one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least two months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (4,385) and 46 percent of the cases (405,541).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 891 deaths and 98,869 positive cases, Gaston County has 387 deaths and 24,188 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,195 cases, Cabarrus County has 238 deaths and 18,941 cases, and Union County has 204 deaths and 21,301 cases — a total of 2,011 deaths and 178,494 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 566 deaths and 76,660 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,036 cases, Johnston County has 201 deaths and 18,540 cases, and Orange County has 97 deaths and 7,812 cases — a total of 1,074 deaths and 125,048 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 564 deaths and 40,936 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,495 cases, Randolph County has 207 deaths and 13,699 cases, and Davidson County has 172 deaths and 14,869 cases — a total of 1,300 deaths and 101,999 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.3 million confirmed cases and 532,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11.3 million.

There have been more than 118.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.