ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Board of Education members will convene in special called session Monday evening at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting, a release says, “is to discuss and take action on Bladen County Schools’ reopening plan as per NCGS 115C.47 and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3).”

Gov. Roy Cooper and General Assembly members announced a reopening plan this week. Bladen County Schools is using the state’s in-person instruction Plan A for elementary, and Plan B for middle and high school students.

The public can participate in the meeting, to be held through the internet appilcation Zoom rather than in person, by going to the district’s website 10 minutes or less before the meeting to retrieve a link. That website is bladen.k12.nc.us.

Questions should be directed to 910-862-4136.