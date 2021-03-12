ELIZABETHTOWN — For the third time in two weeks, a scam alert has been issued by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone suspecting fraudulent actions can call toll free 877-5NO-SCAM, which is 877-566-7226, or call Sheriff Jim McVicker’s office at 910-862-6960.

Here’s a rundown on all of them:

• Money orders: Watch for a secret shopper; victim asked to use a money order, deposit it to their bank account, then buy Vanilla or Vanilla One Visa and MasterCards. The bogus people, using a company name, send the money order to the victim. The victim is asked to text a picture of the card number. There’s even the obligatory survey for the shopping experience.

• Grandparents: The fraudulent phone calls tell grandparents their grandchild has met misfortune of some type; plead to have money sent for lawyers, bail, or both; or to have money sent for gift cards in the amount of money “needed.”

• Failure to appear: This one is a phone call from someone posing as Deputy Brian Stafford, saying payments of money are needed or failing to appear in court will become a criminal matter. This is a hoax. McVicker said never is anyone asked to send money for missing a jury summons, much less any other criminal matter.