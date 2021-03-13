Paraplegic, brother arrested and released by Sheriff’s Office

ELIZABETHTOWN — Michael Joseph Reinhart has been arrested and is facing charges connected to drugs and a firearm, but he “was immediately released because he is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair,” a release says.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker’s office announced the news following what he says has been a months-long probe of methamphetamine and weapons in Bladenboro area. The FBI also participated in the investigation.

Reinhart, 36, of Fredrick Britt Road, faces charges connected to methamphetamine, drug trafficking, and a weapon. His 34-year-old brother, James Edward Reinhart, was charged with assaulting a government official; his bail was set at $1,000, and he’s also been released.