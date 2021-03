ELIZABETHTOWN — William Colt Cain has been arrested and faces charges connected to drugs.

Cain, 25, of Harrells, was jailed with bail set at $300,000. A release says lawmen filed a felony probation violation; charges involving cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin; and a ticket for revoked driver’s license.

Cain was stopped on N.C. 87 near Bladen Union Church Road on Thursday night.