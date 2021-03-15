Coronavirus: County cases jump by 16 amid state glitch smoothing out

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sure enough, the glitch reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services certainly caused large inconsistencies in coronavirus numbers when the weekend report came in Monday.

DHHS said problems Friday resulted in Saturday’s numbers being likely lower. And, correspondingly, it anticipated Monday’s update would show a higher increase than normal as well to regain balance. The two-day bump of more than 3,500 cases attested to that.

Bladen County’s increase was 16 cases — largest jump since Feb. 20 — and nine recoveries. Eight people are hospitalized among 67 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,038 cases and 2,930 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 12.5 percent of the county and 11.3 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 4,102 people fully vaccinated, and 6,653 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,186,420 people fully vaccinated and 1,919,988 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,025 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 734 in Bladenboro; 405 in Clarkton; 334 in East Arcadia; 159 in White Oak; 157 in Tar Heel; 82 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,709 deaths, up 18 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 886,218 cases, up 3,503.

• 976 hospitalized, down 52.

• 10,808,147 tests, up 85,089.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 810 deaths and 58,398 cases. Cumberland has 284 deaths and 24,917 cases; Robeson has 219 deaths and 15,495 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,009 cases; Sampson has 95 deaths and 7,098 cases; and Pender has 65 deaths and 4,879 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,232 deaths and 68,965 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 219 nursing homes, 155 residential care facilities, 73 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has three clusters, Cumberland two and Columbus one.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least two months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (4,405) and 46 percent of the cases (407,759).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 892 deaths and 99,328 positive cases, Gaston County has 391 deaths and 24,267 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,278 cases, Cabarrus County has 238 deaths and 19,038 cases, and Union County has 204 deaths and 21,430 cases — a total of 2,016 deaths and 179,341 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 574 deaths and 77,171 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,189 cases, Johnston County has 200 deaths and 18,676 cases, and Orange County has 97 deaths and 7,852 cases — a total of 1,081 deaths and 125,888 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 567 deaths and 41,168 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,651 cases, Randolph County has 207 deaths and 13,780 cases, and Davidson County has 177 deaths and 14,931 cases — a total of 1,308 deaths and 102,530 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.4 million confirmed cases and 535,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 11.4 million.

There have been more than 120.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.