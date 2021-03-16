FAYETTEVILLE — Chemours Co. has a new plant manager.

Dawn Hughes took over the position formerly held by Brian Long on Jan. 1, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Hughes was to address the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in a meeting through Zoom, the internet application, on Tuesday.

The company says Long is transitioning into a “a corporate leadership role focusing on environmental sustainability, health and safety” for all of Chemours’ advanced performance materials and thermal and specialized solutions sites. His new job title is global director of EHS and Operations Sustainability.

In an email to the Bladen Journal, company spokeswoman Lisa Randall wrote, “Brian will build on the tremendous accomplishments achieved in addressing extensive environmental challenges at Fayetteville. In addition, his new global role focuses on ensuring that our Advanced Performance Materials and Thermal & Specialized Solutions manufacturing sites remain on track to meet Chemours’ 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals. A rigorous approach to responsible manufacturing and environmental stewardship is critical for Chemours today, and well into the future.”

Randall said Hughes would be introduced to key stakeholders in the future.

According to her LinkedIn page, she has “over 30 years of manufacturing experience in the chemical industry involving high hazard plant operations. A results oriented leader successful in delivering improved business performance through building winning teams, driving continuous improvement across organizations and focusing on sustained solutions.”

Her Zoom information page says she was most recently the plant manager at Chemours in Wilmington, Delaware. According to NJ.com stories in 2014 and 2015, she was with DuPont more than 26 years before the July 2015 spinoff from the company created Chemours.

Hughes did her undergraduate work at Ohio University.

She takes over a plant site that has been under the microscope since June 2017 when it was reported GenX was being released into the Cape Fear River. Since that time, further examination has revealed release of the chemical compound in ground water that supplies area residents’ wells and through the air.

Chemours has subsequently been required by court order to supply drinking water to a number of homes, businesses or schools as needed.

Chemours is in discussion with Bladen County to extend water lines to the area, county officials confirmed in February. The plant is in Bladen County, and ranks second to Smithfield Foods in supply to the tax base.

The global chemical giant, which had $5 billion in net sales for 2020 and net income of $219 million, has spent more than $100 million on infrastructure improvements to reduce emissions, including an industry-first thermal oxidizer.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.