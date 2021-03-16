Coronavirus: Seventy people added to ‘fully vaccinated’ list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only one coronavirus case was added Tuesday, and Bladen County is creeping forward in fully vaccinating its population.

More than 26,000 have been tested here, the health director told county commissioners on Monday night at their regular meeting.

Seventy people were added to the fully vaccinated list in the daily update. Vaccination series are complete for 12.7 percent of the county and 11.7 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 4,172 people fully vaccinated, and 6,674 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,222,299 people fully vaccinated and 1,955,674 partially vaccinated.

Recoveries were up by four and hospitalizations number eight among 64 cases considered active. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,039 cases and 2,934 recoveries.

There was no change Tuesday in the state report for outbreaks and clusters.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; and no change for the Bladen County Detention Center, eight inmates, seven staff.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,025 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 733 in Bladenboro; 405 in Clarkton; 334 in East Arcadia; 159 in White Oak; 157 in Tar Heel; 82 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,722 deaths, up 13 from Monday’s noon report.

• 887,311 cases, up 1,093.

• 976 hospitalized, up 45.

• 10,824,621 tests, up 16,474.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 810 deaths and 58,476 cases. Cumberland has 284 deaths and 24,974 cases; Robeson has 219 deaths and 15,503 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,010 cases; Sampson has 95 deaths and 7,102 cases; and Pender has 65 deaths and 4,887 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,233 deaths and 68,979 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 220 nursing homes, 155 residential care facilities, 73 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland and Robeson each have three clusters, and Columbus has one.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 56 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.6 percent of the deaths (4,409) and 46 percent of the cases (408,304).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 892 deaths and 99,466 positive cases, Gaston County has 394 deaths and 24,290 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,288 cases, Cabarrus County has 238 deaths and 19,057 cases, and Union County has 205 deaths and 21,461 cases — a total of 2,020 deaths and 179,562 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 574 deaths and 77,273 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,231 cases, Johnston County has 200 deaths and 18,711 cases, and Orange County has 97 deaths and 7,852 cases — a total of 1,081 deaths and 126,067 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 567 deaths and 41,221 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,683 cases, Randolph County has 207 deaths and 13,824 cases, and Davidson County has 177 deaths and 14,947 cases — a total of 1,308 deaths and 102,675 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.5 million confirmed cases and 536,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 11.5 million.

There have been more than 120.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.6 million deaths.

