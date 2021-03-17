Half dozen groups petition EPA, again, on behalf of residents near Chemours

FAYETTEVILLE — A second request has been filed asking for the EPA to help and protect residents near the Chemours Co. site in Bladen County.

If granted by the Environmental Protection Agency under President Joe Biden’s administration, it would reverse a decision made by the agency under former President Donald Trump. The Center for Environmental Health, Cape Fear River Watch, Clean Cape Fear, North Carolina Black Alliance, Democracy Green and Toxic Free North Carolina wrote the letter to Jane Nishida, the EPA’s acting administrator.

On Oct. 14, a petition from the groups asked that Chemours be required to “fund comprehensive health and environmental effects testing on 54 PFAS manufactured at its Fayetteville plant,” a release says. It said the more than four dozen chemicals had been found in “human blood, drinking water, groundwater, soil, air, and locally produced food adjacent to and downstream of the plant as a result of emissions and discharges spanning decades.”

On Jan. 7, the day after protests at the Capitol and less than two weeks before Biden was sworn in, that request was rejected.

PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroakyl substances. PFAS are also called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down over time. Chemours makes them for uses in hundreds of products that are waterproof or heat- and stain-resistant. Included is GenX, the contaminant discovered in the Cape Fear River that was first reported in June 2017 by the Wilmington newspaper, The StarNews.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging and nonstick coatings. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of the PFAS chemical compound family.

The groups argue that EPA has “broad power under the Toxic Substances Control Act to order manufacturers like Chemours to conduct testing to determine the safety of their products and processes. Congress amended TSCA in 2016 to strengthen EPA’s authority to order chemical manufacturers to pay for testing of toxic chemicals,” the release said.

The global chemical giant, which had $5 billion in net sales for 2020 and net income of $219 million, has spent more than $100 million on infrastructure improvements to reduce emissions at the Fayetteville Works site, including an industry-first thermal oxidizer. In Bladen County’s tax base, Chemours ranks second behind Smithfield Foods.

