Coronavirus: County pace for March among the lowest in last nine months

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than halfway through the month, the rate of new coronavirus cases in Bladen County is lower than all but three of the last nine months.

The county has recorded 112 in March, a pace for 204 that would be higher only than the August (153), October (174) and July (192) reports since the rise to 271 in June of last year.

The county added five cases and one recovery in Wednesday’s update. Six people are hospitalized, which was down two, and 41 have died. The number of cases considered active is 68.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,044 cases and 2,935 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 13.1 percent of the county and 11.9 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 4,275 people fully vaccinated, and 6,768 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,250,577 people fully vaccinated and 1,974,455 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,026 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 736 in Bladenboro; 406 in Clarkton; 334 in East Arcadia; 160 in White Oak; 156 in Tar Heel; 82 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,757 deaths, up 35 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 889,310 cases, up 1,999.

• 1,002 hospitalized, up 26.

• 10,851,648 tests, up 27,027.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 815 deaths and 58,605 cases. Cumberland has 287 deaths and 25,034 cases; Robeson has 220 deaths and 15,521 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,029 cases; Sampson has 95 deaths and 7,128 cases; and Pender has 66 deaths and 4,893 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,245 deaths and 69,135 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 198 nursing homes, 139 residential care facilities, 68 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has three clusters, Cumberland has two, and Columbus has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 56 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (4,428) and 46 percent of the cases (409,360).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 897 deaths and 99,683 positive cases, Gaston County has 397 deaths and 24,337 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,316 cases, Cabarrus County has 239 deaths and 19,115 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 21,569 cases — a total of 2,030 deaths and 180,020 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 576 deaths and 77,516 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,296 cases, Johnston County has 201 deaths and 18,789 cases, and Orange County has 98 deaths and 7,867 cases — a total of 1,085 deaths and 126,468 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 571 deaths and 41,320 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,728 cases, Randolph County has 208 deaths and 13,854 cases, and Davidson County has 177 deaths and 14,970 cases — a total of 1,313 deaths and 102,872 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.5 million confirmed cases and 536,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 11.5 million.

There have been more than 120.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.6 million deaths.

