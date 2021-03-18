U.S. 701 bridge lane reduction Tuesday through Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The bridge carrying U.S. 701 traffic across the Cape Fear River in and out of Elizabethtown will be reduced to one lane of traffic next week.

The reduced capacity is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday of next week.

It was originally scheduled for Wednesday through Friday of this week, and Monday through Wednesday of next week. The weather forecast changed plans.

Workers will be on site to flag and sign for people to pass.

The decision is because workers are putting down more pavement in correlation to the new bridge to be constructed. The 10 feet or so is between the Go Gas store and the edge of the river bank.

The bridge is in the midst of a $23.3 million project that will see the second of what were twin spans come down, and a new single-deck bridge take its place. The new bridge will be built in phases, keeping traffic going throughout the process.

Full open use of all four lanes, and pedestrian and bicycle lanes, on the new bridge is anticipated in May 2024.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.