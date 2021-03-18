FAYETTEVILLE — The division inclusive of Bladen County in the state Department of Transportation has a new leader.

Drew Cox is the Division 6 engineer, putting him in charge of more than 13,000 miles of roadways in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties. There are 360 employees in the division.

Cox has been with DOT for 29 years. He began as an assistant district engineer and most recently was maintenance engineer.

Greg Burns formerly held the position. He’s now the eastern deputy chief engineer.