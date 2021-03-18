BLADENBORO — Michael’s Treasures in Bladenboro, lawmen say, was nothing more than the cover for selling stolen power tools from Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in four states.

Run by fugitives from Virginia, it ceased operations when Michael Brandon Herring and Trevor Chay Tripp were arrested on Wednesday. Searches were conducted at 114 W. Railroad St. here, at 13157 N.C. 131 in Bladenboro, and at 835 Black River Lane in Harrells.

The inventory seized included 3,374 tools with retail value of $182,237.

Power tools lawmen say were stolen from the chain stores in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia were found by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladenboro Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects are charged as fugitives from Virginia, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says. Herring, 43, of Bladenboro, and Tripp, 21, of Tar Heel, each face charges related to theft in New Hanover and Wake counties.

Bail for Herring was set at $36,000, and for Tripp at $20,000.