ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital has combined with sister facilities in the Cape Fear Valley Health network to be part of administering more than 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Cape Fear Valley said its locations reached the mark on Thursday about 10:30 a.m. The first dose at Bladen County Hospital was given on Dec. 15.

The health-care system said next week it will be open to what is called Group 5. This means anyone 16-and-older can schedule an appointment with Cape Fear Valley locations to receive a vaccine.

Only the Pfizer vaccine, which is not available at all Cape Fear Valley locations, is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for 18-and-older.

More information on which clinics have which vaccine, and how to make an appointment, is available at capefearvalley.com/COVID19.

