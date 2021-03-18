Seven from Community Baptist inducted into American Christian Honor Society

BLADENBORO — Austin Burney, Kenneth Williams, Kevin Williams, Thomas J. Davis, Hayden Brisson, Nolan Brisson and Chloe Blanks of Community Baptist Academy were inducted earlier this month into the American Christian Honor Society.

The society honors students seniors, juniors and sophomores who meet the “qualifications established for Christian Scholarship, Christian leadership, Christian character, and Christian service,” a release says. “Students must also be enrolled in the school for a period equivalent to one semester prior to being inducted in the society. Students eligible shall have a fixed minimum scholastic average of 90 percent or higher, be involved in some way in service projects within the church, school, or community, and have demonstrated leadership ability.