ELIZABETHTOWN — Things are getting worse in one metric, not in the other.

Figuring out the state Department of Health and Human Services labels and Gov. Roy Cooper’s numeric system has been challenging for a year now. Friday, Bladen County learned it had risen from yellow to orange, significant to substantial, in the three tiered color code system — despite a 24 percent drop in number of cases.

The good news is it isn’t red, or critical.

Friday’s report had just one red county, and Bladen was among 17 in the orange. There are 82 yellow. In the March 4 report, there were six red, 34 orange and Bladen was among 60 in the yellow.

The data in the previous report measured Feb. 14-27, when 120 cases were added for the county — not including false positives, for which DHHS doesn’t go back and adjust. Friday’s report for Feb. 28 to March 13 is a period in which Bladen County had 91 cases.

For Friday’s update from the county Health Department, Bladen added four recoveries and just one case. Four people remain hospitalized among 62 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,051 cases and 2,948 recoveries. The county has recorded 119 cases in March with just under two weeks to go.

Vaccination series are complete for 13.6 percent of the county and 12.4 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 4,455 people fully vaccinated, and 7,075 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,295,662 people fully vaccinated and 2,066,249 partially vaccinated. The county fully vaccinated number is 38 less than the previous day, and the percentage stayed the same.

There was no change Friday in the state report for outbreaks and clusters.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; and no change for the Bladen County Detention Center, eight inmates, seven staff.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,028 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 736 in Bladenboro; 406 in Clarkton; 336 in East Arcadia; 161 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 83 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,805 deaths, up 22 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 893,229 cases, up 1,915.

• 970 hospitalized, down 25.

• 10,945,810 tests, up 45,684.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 819 deaths and 58,915 cases. Cumberland has 289 deaths and 25,173 cases; Robeson has 221 deaths and 15,553 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,057 cases; Sampson has 96 deaths and 7,216 cases; and Pender has 66 deaths and 4,916 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,260 deaths and 69,385 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 138 residential care facilities, 69 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has four clusters, Cumberland has two, and Columbus has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 56 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (4,452) and 46 percent of the cases (411,312).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 899 deaths and 100,099 positive cases, Gaston County has 398 deaths and 24,409 cases, Rowan County has 291 deaths and 15,375 cases, Cabarrus County has 239 deaths and 19,207 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 21,673 cases — a total of 2,033 deaths and 180,763 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 584 deaths and 78,070 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,449 cases, Johnston County has 202 deaths and 18,871 cases, and Orange County has 99 deaths and 7,875 cases — a total of 1,095 deaths and 127,265 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 582 deaths and 41,521 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,827 cases, Randolph County has 208 deaths and 13,923 cases, and Davidson County has 177 deaths and 15,013 cases — a total of 1,324 deaths and 103,284 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.7 million confirmed cases and 540,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 11.7 million.

There have been more than 122 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.