ELIZABETHTOWN — Four cases were logged for Bladen County on Saturday in the update from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has recorded 123 cases in March.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,055 cases and, through Friday, had 2,948 recoveries. The county Health Department did not release a report, and the state has announced starting next weekend it will reduce to only releasing information during the weekdays.

North Carolina, however, remains tightly run by the governor with businesses and other gathering places tightly restricted.

Vaccination series are complete for 13.6 percent of the county and 12.4 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 4,455 people fully vaccinated, and 7,075 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,295,662 people fully vaccinated and 2,066,249 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,030 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 737 in Bladenboro; 406 in Clarkton; 336 in East Arcadia; 161 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 83 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,820 deaths, up 15 from Friday’s noon report.

• 895,263 cases, up 2,034.

• 964 hospitalized, down six.

• 10,986,478 tests, up 40,668.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 820 deaths and 59,054 cases. Cumberland has 289 deaths and 25,242 cases; Robeson has 221 deaths and 15,570 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,062 cases; Sampson has 96 deaths and 7,248 cases; and Pender has 67 deaths and 4,932 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,265 deaths and 69,554 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 178 nursing homes, 121 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has four clusters, Cumberland has two, and Columbus has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 56 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (4,457) and 46.1 percent of the cases (412,323).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 899 deaths and 100,377 positive cases, Gaston County has 398 deaths and 24,450 cases, Rowan County has 292 deaths and 15,406 cases, Cabarrus County has 239 deaths and 19,254 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 21,727 cases — a total of 2,034 deaths and 181,214 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 586 deaths and 78,227 cases, Durham County has 210 deaths and 22,517 cases, Johnston County has 202 deaths and 18,919 cases, and Orange County has 99 deaths and 7,905 cases — a total of 1,097 deaths and 127,568 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 584 deaths and 41,677 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 32,874 cases, Randolph County has 208 deaths and 13,953 cases, and Davidson County has 177 deaths and 15,037 cases — a total of 1,326 deaths and 103,541 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.7 million confirmed cases and 541,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 11.8 million.

There have been more than 122 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.