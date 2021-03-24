Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated people this month outpace new cases 10 to 1 in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — The number of Bladen County people this month to complete the coronavirus vaccination is nearly 10 times the number who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccinations through reports of Wednesday were 1,469. There have been 148 cases logged this month, and 126 recoveries, according to reports from the Bladen County Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In the daily update Wednesday, Bladen had 10 cases and nine recoveries added. Three people are hospitalized among 62 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,080 cases and 2,977 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 14.4 percent of the county and 13.3 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 4,698 people fully vaccinated, and 7,464 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,395,996 people fully vaccinated and 2,230,701 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,040 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 741 in Bladenboro; 408 in Clarkton; 337 in East Arcadia; 163 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 84 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,894 deaths, up 40 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 901,262 cases, up 2,098.

• 981 hospitalized, up 25.

• 11,087,748 tests, up 29,934.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 822 deaths and 59,361 cases. Cumberland has 289 deaths and 25,420 cases; Robeson has 221 deaths and 15,614 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 6,082 cases; Sampson has 97 deaths and 7,288 cases; and Pender has 68 deaths and 4,957 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,277 deaths and 69,768 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 178 nursing homes, 115 residential care facilities, 64 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has four clusters, and Cumberland and Columbus have one each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 57 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.7 percent of the deaths (4,486) and 46.1 percent of the cases (415,549).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 902 deaths and 101,063 positive cases, Gaston County has 399 deaths and 24,573 cases, Rowan County has 293 deaths and 15,481 cases, Cabarrus County has 240 deaths and 19,395 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 21,977 cases — a total of 2,040 deaths and 182,489 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 589 deaths and 79,042 cases, Durham County has 212 deaths and 22,767 cases, Johnston County has 203 deaths and 19,065 cases, and Orange County has 99 deaths and 7,961 cases — a total of 1,103 deaths and 128,835 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 600 deaths and 42,025 cases, Forsyth County has 357 deaths and 33,038 cases, Randolph County has 208 deaths and 14,036 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,126 cases — a total of 1,343 deaths and 104,225 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 29.9 million confirmed cases and 544,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.1 million.

There have been more than 124.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.