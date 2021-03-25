WHITE LAKE — Events with the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival are being lined up, and the musical entertainment announcement is expected soon.

The event, a traditional summer kickoff for Bladen County, is May 21-22.

“We are proceeding with caution and hoping that COVID restrictions are loosened up quite a bit more by mid-May,” said Terri Dennison of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “We will be asking everyone to respect social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask throughout the festivities.”

COVID-19 restrictions are just once facet of the changes coming to the long loved event, as the Goldston’s Beach area has undergone a transformation which is still in progress.

Dennison said that the changes will make it easier for everyone to spread out and enjoy the vendors and entertainment that’s planned for the weekend.

“We have discussed many options for the parade and decided to keep its traditional route with lineup at Camp Clearwater and procession down White Lake Drive,” Dennison said.

Friday the Classic Cruise In will be outside of the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach, and Saturday the Lake Church will be the site of a car show. Both of those are being organized by the Rev. Cameron McGill, a county commissioner who pastors the church.

Friday night’s music offerings will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday will be 5 to 11 p.m.

