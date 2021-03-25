Pipeline maintenance on Center Road in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — Residents may notice a flare up of natural gas in the Center Road area through the early part of April.

“As a part of its ongoing work to provide safe, reliable natural gas service, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance… barring weather events that may impact the project timetable,” Jason M. Wheatly said in a news release.

“These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.”

This is a controlled process that is “managed and monitored” by the gas company personnel in conjunction with the surrounding fire departments. The flaring process will be in the 9100 block of Center Road.

Piedmont Natural Gas said that “due to worksite safety restrictions, footage, drone usage and interviews are not available on the job site.”

Natural gas personnel and licensed contractors will be handling this operations as well as any needed flaring operations. The Fire Department may be present but the company said that that is routine. The release said that “these activities are key to continuing Piedmont’s safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas.”

The process is expected to end next Friday.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.