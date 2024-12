ELIZABETHTOWN — Eddie Madden was honored Thursday in a private ceremony that included the Town Council and staff employees of the town.

He’s been the town manager for 13 years and is moving to a new job with Columbus County as its manager. Mayor Sylvia Campbell presented him with two momentos, one a replica of the town clock, the other an engraved crystal piece thanking him for his service.

Madden’s parents, his wife Dawn and three of his four children were with him for the occasion.