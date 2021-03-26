ELIZABETHTOWN — One more day.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday its contractor will work Monday to finish the paving project associated with the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River.

Initially, DOT was going to reduce bridge traffic to one lane on three days last week and three days this week. When tornadic weather was in the forecast, the project shifted to a Tuesday through Friday setup.

The time for the one-lane reduction remains 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

