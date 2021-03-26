Coronavirus: Bladen hospitalizations are zero

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time this calendar year, Bladen County is reporting zero hospitalizations.

The daily update from its Health Department said there were 56 active cases after two were added Friday. Recoveries are 13 higher than two days earlier, when the department last gave a report.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,087 cases and 2,990 recoveries.

In Friday’s state report for outbreaks and clusters:

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases; Bladen County Detention Center, eight inmates, seven staff.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4. The jail showed up in the aggregate totals on Feb. 10 and was identified by name in the Feb. 12 report.

Vaccination series are complete for 15.1 percent of the county and 14 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 4,938 people fully vaccinated, and 7,654 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,470,370 people fully vaccinated and 2,321,945 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,040 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 745 in Bladenboro; 411 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 162 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 84 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,028 deaths, up 41 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 905,528 cases, up 2,154.

• 933 hospitalized, down 12.

• 11,180,346 tests, up 46,183.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 828 deaths and 59,597 cases. Cumberland has 290 deaths and 25,555 cases; Robeson has 221 deaths and 15,641 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,104 cases; Sampson has 99 deaths and 7,312 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 4,985 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,338 deaths and 70,002 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 162 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 63 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, eight each in Cumberland and Robeson, five in Pender, three in Sampson, two in Bladen and one in Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and Cumberland and Columbus have one each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 76 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 57 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,590) and 46.1 percent of the cases (417,853).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 906 deaths and 101,603 positive cases, Gaston County has 399 deaths and 24,657 cases, Rowan County has 294 deaths and 15,546 cases, Cabarrus County has 240 deaths and 19,495 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 22,122 cases — a total of 2,045 deaths and 183,423 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 677 deaths and 79,559 cases, Durham County has 212 deaths and 22,922 cases, Johnston County has 203 deaths and 19,187 cases, and Orange County has 100 deaths and 8,006 cases — a total of 1,192 deaths and 129,674 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 603 deaths and 42,309 cases, Forsyth County has 359 deaths and 33,163 cases, Randolph County has 213 deaths and 14,093 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,191 cases — a total of 1,353 deaths and 104,756 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.1 million confirmed cases and 547,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.3 million.

There have been more than 125.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.