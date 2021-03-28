ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools are participating in North Carolina’s First in FAFSA Challenge to encourage students to attend higher education.

East Bladen and West Bladen high schools are competing against each other and schools across the state to increase their FAFSA completion rates, a release says.

FAFSA is an acronym for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and helps students with garnering free federal funds for college.

“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college so we are thrilled to see 100 percent of our school districts across North Carolina participating in our First in FAFSA Challenge,” Cecilia Holden said in the release. She is CEO of myFutureNC. “We are especially grateful to the district leaders, school principals, counselors, faculty, and staff at these high schools who are helping so many students and their families complete the FAFSA and take that first step for a lifetime of opportunity and success.”

Sponsors, in additon to myFutureNC, include Carolina Demography, the College Foundation of North Carolina, College Advising Corps, the Hunt Institute, and the John M. Belk Endowment.

“Studies show students who complete the FAFSA are far more likely to enroll in higher education” the release says.

Three quarters of the state’s public high schools are registered for the challenge and schools compete with schools of similar size and type. The winners earn a $500 grant for the highest percentage completed, highest percent increase in completion rate and the best FAFSA completion strategy.

The event ends June 30; winners will be announced in July.

An internet tracker will allow schools to monitor progress in the competition.

More information is available at myfuturenc.org/first-in-fafsa/.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.