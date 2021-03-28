WIZARD OF WHIMSICAL: Spring Extravaganza in Elizabethtown on April 16-18

ELIZABETHTOWN — Similar to the Holly Jolly Christmas Show, Maurice Williams has set his sights on creating a springtime oasis to get folks excited about spring — and shopping.

“This started from the Christmas show,” the owner and operator of Whimsical Florist and Gifts said. “A couple of people said you should have a spring show.

“I said I would see how that goes.”

That got him thinking, and the Spring Extravaganza Craft & Vendor Fair was born.

From there he started looking, trying to see what would be a good day to have it. Williams started looking at other events in the surrounding areas, and from there he settled on the third weekend in April, utilizing Friday through Sunday. The place is 314 S. Poplar, in the old Goody’s building used for the Holly Jolly show.

He researched a place in Virginia that does a bazaar, and that made up his mind.

“I picked the same weekend,” he said.

Williams figured that if that was the weekend they chose, there must be something to it.

“They’ve been doing it for years, it must be a pretty good weekend,” he said.

Initially he had considered Easter weekend, but then he realized that would have been entirely too difficult. He also said that another church is having a one-day show that weekend as well, and he thinks that that could be an additional draw.

“It will be bringing in more people, and you know, they can come here, and they can go there,” Williams said. “I would bring more people to town.”

Williams said there’s been good traffic for lining up vendors and getting out applications. Some are the same as for the Holly Jolly.

A 10-by-12 space is $200 and anything else would be up for discussion. For patrons, the entry is $5 — down a couple from the Holly Jolly.

“I think it will be just as exciting as the Christmas show,” he said. ”Everybody is ready to get outside and buy spring wreaths and bows.”

He said that people are excited to see the Christmas season come, and they get to a point they are glad to see it go.

“After all the winter and cold and everything, you’re just glad to see some sunshine, and fresh things,” Williams said.

Those things are going to be the spring colors, he said, the hot pinks, yellows and lime greens of the season.

Vendors will have everything from sweets, jams and jellies to candles and more.

Williams said that he feels people are more comfortable about coming out now that vaccinations are rising.

“We had a really great crowd at Christmas,” he said. “I think people are just really going to get excited about something new to do.”

The hopes are to possibly have a few food trucks in the parking lot, and the logistics of that are being worked out.

He said that he is looking forward to being busy that day, and he said that he felt there was a great turnout for the Christmas show.

“I love my customers, and whatever they want, I try to do,” he said.

SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA • Friday, April 16: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Saturday, April 17: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. • Sunday, April 18: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry: $5 (kids under 12 free)

