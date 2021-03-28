BOLIVIA — Guardian ad Litem is interested in increasing its volunteer force in conjunction with April being known as Child Advocate and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Bladen County is a part of District 13, along with Brunswick and Columbus counties. Statewide, there are about 5,300 child advocate volunteers. This district has about 100.

A release says, “A Guardian ad Litem child advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a Guardian ad Litem attorney, by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.”

Volunteers will be honored during April for “their commitment, dedication, and perseverance,” the release says.

To get involved, call 910-253-3922, or go to volunteerforgal.org for more information.