ELIZABETHTOWN — Four County Electric Membership Corp. is accepting applications for its Bright Ideas education grant program.

The applications period opens Thursday and runs to Sept. 15. Educators submitting before Aug. 16 will be entered for a VISA gift card drawing.

The projects can be any grade level or subject area; can be done by individual teachers or as a team; and should bring classroom projects to life.

More information, and the application, is available at ncbrightideas.com.