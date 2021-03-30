Coronavirus: Lowest active case total in two weeks, and something not achieved since Nov. 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — Weekend updates through Monday lifted Bladen County by 20 recoveries and lowered the active case total to 51, the lowest in just more than two weeks.

The county added 15 cases over the weekend. There remains zero hospitalizations, a feat achieved on Friday for the first time since Nov. 15.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,102 cases and 3,010 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 15.8 percent of the county and 14.9 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 5,164 people fully vaccinated, and 7,811 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,567,928 people fully vaccinated and 2,412,228 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,048 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 748 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 164 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 85 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,085 deaths, up 57 from Friday’s noon report.

• 910,833 cases, up 5,305.

• 873 hospitalized, down 60.

• 11,282,753 tests, up 102,407.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 833 deaths and 59,913 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 25,735 cases; Robeson has 224 deaths and 15,673 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,118 cases; Sampson has 99 deaths and 7,376 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,011 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,368 deaths and 70,152 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 163 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 63 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, eight each in Cumberland and Robeson, five in Pender, three in Sampson, two in Bladen and one in Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and Cumberland and Columbus have one each.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 77 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 57 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,615) and 46.2 percent of the cases (420,585).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 906 deaths and 102,319 positive cases, Gaston County has 401 deaths and 24,773 cases, Rowan County has 297 deaths and 15,631 cases, Cabarrus County has 241 deaths and 19,653 cases, and Union County has 207 deaths and 22,236 cases — a total of 2,052 deaths and 184,612 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 684 deaths and 80,144 cases, Durham County has 213 deaths and 23,072 cases, Johnston County has 203 deaths and 19,280 cases, and Orange County has 100 deaths and 8,059 cases — a total of 1,200 deaths and 130,555 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 611 deaths and 42,686 cases, Forsyth County has 360 deaths and 33,293 cases, Randolph County has 214 deaths and 14,157 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,282 cases — a total of 1,363 deaths and 105,418 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.3 million confirmed cases and 550,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.5 million.

There have been more than 127.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.