Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup golf tournament is Friday of Water Festival weekend

WHITE LAKE — Vineyard Golf at White Lake will host the fifth annual Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup on May 21.

This is the Friday of the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 is the organizer.

The golf tournament is a fundraiser for scholarships provided to Bladen County high school students.

To register to play, or to sign up for sponsorships, call 910-876-1030. Team sponsors are $300, hole sponsors are $150 and single players can register for $60.

The event includes a number of prizes, including the chance to win a car. The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.