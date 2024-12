ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District will meet in person for its April meeting.

The Board of Supervisors convenes April 13 at 8 a.m. in the main auditorium of the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

The meeting will also be available telephonically for those who have concerns about COVID-19. To get that number, the access code and password, call 910-247-3457 prior to April 13.