Elizabethtown Town Council moves meeting to April 19

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council will meet on April 19 in regular season rather than the first Monday of the month, a release from the town says.

The internet application Zoom will be utilized. To connect, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83112921912?pwd=ZUFxRDNTSlh5TVo4UEE1cElpSjFjdz09. The meeting ID is 831 1292 1912 and the passcode is 541591.

The meeting can also be accessed by calling 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 831 1292 1912 and the passcode is 541591.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and there is no noon work session. The meeting will include a presentation from “WithersRavenel as to the 160D new law being incorporated into the Town’s Zoning Code and the Code of Ordinances,” a release says. “The meeting agenda items for April will follow the 160D presentation.”

Comments for the open forum portion of the meeting, or for agenda items related to rezoning and annexation can be directed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester by email at jhester@elizabethtownnc.org or by including the written comments in an envelope addressed to the Town Clerk and leaving in the town’s drive-thru drop box at 805 W. Broad St. Written comments for the public hearings may be submitted at any time between the published notice and 24 hours after the public hearings.