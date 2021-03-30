Coronavirus: County logs one case, one new hospitalization

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tuesday’s log for Bladen County included the addition of just one coronavirus case.

This came after a weekend with 15. The active case total is 52. There is one person hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,103 cases and 3,010 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 16.2 percent of the county and 15.3 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. In the county, there are 5,316 people fully vaccinated, and 7,832 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,602,887 people fully vaccinated and 2,436,034 partially vaccinated.

In Tuesday’s state report for outbreaks and clusters, the jail at the Sheriff’s Office came off the report. The Bladen County Detention Center showed up in the aggregate totals on Feb. 10 and was identified by name in the Feb. 12 report. At its peak while listed, DHHS had the jail logging eight inmates and seven staff.

Elsewhere on the report:

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,049 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 748 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 164 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 85 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,087 deaths, up two from Monday’s noon report.

• 912,203 cases, up 1,370.

• 924 hospitalized, up 51.

• 11,309,842 tests, up 27,089.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 833 deaths and 59,984 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 25,785 cases; Robeson has 224 deaths and 15,685 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,119 cases; Sampson has 99 deaths and 7,375 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,020 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,369 deaths and 70,180 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 164 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 63 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, three in Sampson, two in Bladen and one in Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 76 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 58 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,615) and 46.2 percent of the cases (421,316).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 906 deaths and 102,517 positive cases, Gaston County has 401 deaths and 24,818 cases, Rowan County has 297 deaths and 15,655 cases, Cabarrus County has 241 deaths and 19,699 cases, and Union County has 207 deaths and 22,297 cases — a total of 2,052 deaths and 184,986 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 684 deaths and 80,281 cases, Durham County has 213 deaths and 23,105 cases, Johnston County has 203 deaths and 19,312 cases, and Orange County has 100 deaths and 8,069 cases — a total of 1,200 deaths and 130,767 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 611 deaths and 42,760 cases, Forsyth County has 360 deaths and 33,319 cases, Randolph County has 214 deaths and 14,178 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,306 cases — a total of 1,363 deaths and 105,563 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.3 million confirmed cases and 550,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.5 million.

There have been more than 127.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.