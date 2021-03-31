Must haves, wants and wishes; White Lake board hears the budget list

WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here in this residential resort community met in person for a budget retreat Tuesday evening at Town Hall.

The board made no final decisions; rather, they heard from department heads, through the voice and document preparation of Administrator Sean Martin, information related to must haves, wants and wishes for the upcoming budget.

• Taxes: Commissioners expect property taxes to change with the 2022 revaluation in Bladen County. Martin provided the numbers related to a 2-cent and 4-cent tax increase.

• Personnel: Part of the equation in hiring Martin was the anticipated retirement of Brenda Clark, the administrative services director. A town clerk position will be created at that time. A replacement for Tim Frush, retiring as Public Works director, was also discussed.

The Police Department is asking for a new officer in order to implement a three-shift pattern.

• Benefits: The town expects an increase of roughly 10 percent from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

• Fees: Options were given for several areas, including leaf and limb service, lake water management, and post office boxes.

• Projects: They’re ongoing for the multi-use path and sanitation.

• Next: Budget meetings will be forthcoming. The fiscal year 2021-22 budget goes into effect July 1.

