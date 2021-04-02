FAYETTEVILLE — State regulators have fined a company in Bladen County nearly $200,000 over problems with water treatment systems designed to stop contaminated wastewater from reaching the Cape Fear River, the primary drinking water source for an estimated 350,000 downstream residents.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says The Chemours Co. isn’t keeping manmade “forever chemicals” out of the river, a release says. The fines — $198,929.16 — imposed Wednesday were for violations related to the company’s failure to properly construct and install water treatment measures at its Fayetteville Works plant.

The river is the source of drinking water in the fast-growing Wilmington area. Chemours was required to install the treatment systems as part of a 2019 settlement agreement with the state.

“We will take all appropriate enforcement actions when they they fall short of those obligations,” DEQ Secretary Dionne Delli-Gatti said in a statement.

Wednesday’s fines included $127,000 for inadequately designing a treatment system that began operating on Sept. 30. The other fines were $38,437.16 for violations at an old outfall; $28,492 for improper disposal of excavated soil; and $5,000 for land-disturbance and stormwater violations in construction and installation of a seep treatment system.

The global chemical giant, which had $5 billion in net sales for 2020 and net income of $219 million, has spent more than $100 million on infrastructure improvements to reduce emissions, including an industry-first thermal oxidizer.

Chemours said in a statement that it is committed to meeting requirements to eliminate all discharges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, noting it has stopped 97 percent of them.

“We’ve been improving the treatment system’s ability to handle sediment loads, and have already made upgrades to allow for better solids management and overflow during heavy rains,” a company spokeswoman said. “We’re focused on additional upgrades to improve the overall robustness and reliability of this system.”

The plant site has been under the microscope since June 2017 when it was reported GenX was being released into the Cape Fear River. Since that time, further examination has revealed release of the chemical compound in ground water that supplies area residents’ wells and through the air.

Chemours is in discussion with Bladen County to extend water lines to the area, county officials confirmed in February. The company ranks second to Smithfield Foods in annual supply to the tax base.