ELIZABETHTOWN — Last year at Easter no one knew that this time the next year would be so different, and slowly the spring rebirth is bringing the community back together.

“We are slowly but surely testing the water,” said the Rev. Jay Winston of Trinity United Methodist Church. “This past Sunday the congregation sang songs and responses, if they had had their shots.”

Community responsibility has been at the front of his congregation’s minds.

“We still have the sanctuary taped off,” Winston said.

Other congregations are still erring on the side of caution, and have not even come back together, and don’t plan to for another few weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic started hitting the United States, and North Carolina, the hardest last March. For many congregations, Easter this Sunday will be the second in a row with some type of alterations from years past.

Rev. Corey Lyons of First Missionary Baptist Church said that they are planning to wait a few more weeks, aiming for late April to possibly May.

“We have been using Facebook live,” he said.

Hope abounds that things will improve with more and more folks getting their vaccinations.

“We are encouraging mask wearing in the sanctuary, and slowly but surely things are opening up,” Winston said. “A lot of people haven’t had their shots, but a lot of the senior citizens have.”

With this, the excitement of returning to a semblance of some sort of “new normal” is bringing folks back together.

“We are excited about Easter,” said Bruce Miller of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Bladenboro.

The youth are starting back to meeting more, with fellowship opportunities coming back.

“We want to share the true story of Easter,” he said.

Winston said that they are planning to move back into Sunday school the weekend after Easter.

“We will have a combined class for the first time in a year,” he said.

They will continue with protocols, and “seeing how things go.”

“If it goes up significantly we will back off. We are trying to be responsible,” Winston said.

Lyons said that his congregation has been pretty much out of the church since March last year.

“The second Sunday in March was our last indoor service,” he said. “We had to regroup after the shutdown.”

Their regrouping ended up using social media to continue to reach out to the community, with Bible study and services being shared through Facebook live, and opting for parking lot services.

“Part of being a Christian is looking out for our brother and sister,” Winston said.

For Lyons, that looking out has meant protecting the elderly in their congregation by postponing their return to worshipping together inside.

“It’s something we are all trying to deal with,” Winston said.

Miller’s church is going to be going back to their Easter tradition of a sunrise service and breakfast. Other congregations have chosen to forgo that this year, with some still opting for parking lot church as well.

“We want to worship, but we want to be responsible,” Winston said. “This has impacted over 80 percent of churches, and slowly but surely we will begin to recover. We have made a strong effort to be socially responsible.”

“Those first few Sundays home were weird,” Lyons said.

They are working on their logistics, getting the sanctuary and church prepped. They usually do a sunrise service as well, but are choosing to wait until next year for that.

“I miss seeing the members, shaking hands and hugging,” he said.

That’s one thing that Miller said that he misses a lot, too.

“It’s hard not being able to see people who are in the hospital, and I love to visit,” Miller said.

Winston said that they were “hopefully cautious” that this time next year things will be somewhat back to normal.

“We are not there yet, and we can’t pretend we are,” he said, “but we are in better shape than we were.”

The cross will be out by the front step for flowers as a sign of hope.

“This is,” he said, “for the whole community, as a sign of hope.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.