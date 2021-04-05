Bladen County Health Department celebrating National Public Health Week

ELIZABETHTOWN — National Public Health Week is being celebrated this week throughout the country, and by the Bladen County Health Department.

A release from the county Health Department says, “Our mission is to preserve, protect and improve the health and quality of life of the community, and we consider every county resident a partner in our mission.”

The department is recognizing different departments each day.

• Monday: Environmental Health; Animal Control.

• Tuesday: Child Health; Family Planning; Child Health Clinic.

• Wednesday: Women, Infant, Child, also known as WIC.

• Thursday: Community Alternatives Program, also known as CAP.

• Friday: Sexually Transmitted Disease; Tuberculosis Clinic.

More information is available by contacting the department at 910-862-6900, or go the website at bladennc.govoffice3.com.