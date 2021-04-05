ELIZABETHTOWN — At last report, Bladen County had a 24-percent drop in cases yet went up a level in severity in the state’s three-tiered color code alert system.

Now it’s a five-tiered color code system.

The county dropped out of the orange and back to yellow in Thursday’s update. The original colors of red (critical impact), orange (substantial) and yellow (significant) remain, and added are light yellow (moderate) and green (low), the Department of Health and Human Services says.

According to a chart on the report, Bladen County has 20 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the 14-day period, and either has 5 to 7.9 percent percent positive tests coming back, or medium impact on Bladen County Hospital. The percent positive testing figure represents only those getting a test, not all individuals in the county.

Bladen County two weeks earlier had risen from yellow to orange, and was among 17 in that tier. There was one red county and 82 yellow.

In the latest report, there are zero in red, 21 orange, 47 yellow, 31 light yellow and one green.

The county logged 10 recoveries and seven cases since the last update on Thursday. There are 49 cases considered active and two people hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,119 cases and 3,029 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 18.1 percent of the county and 17.3 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 5,911 people fully vaccinated, and 8,019 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,809,878 people fully vaccinated and 2,594,304 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,049 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 751 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 165 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 87 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,173 deaths, up 37 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 922,560 cases, up 6,401.

• 907 hospitalized, down 78.

• 11,509,107 tests, up 128,379.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 837 deaths and 60,563 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 26,120 cases; Robeson has 226 deaths and 15,765 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,151 cases; Sampson has 101 deaths and 7,457 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,070 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,396 deaths and 70,527 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 155 nursing homes, 88 residential care facilities, 62 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 76 percent of the ventilators, 30 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 32 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 58 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,652) and 46.3 percent of the cases (426,831).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 910 deaths and 103,967 positive cases, Gaston County has 402 deaths and 25,052 cases, Rowan County has 297 deaths and 15,832 cases, Cabarrus County has 242 deaths and 20,038 cases, and Union County has 210 deaths and 22,597 cases — a total of 2,061 deaths and 187,486 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 690 deaths and 81,412 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,409 cases, Johnston County has 206 deaths and 19,535 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,132 cases — a total of 1,212 deaths and 132,488 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 621 deaths and 43,431 cases, Forsyth County has 363 deaths and 33,598 cases, Randolph County has 217 deaths and 14,336 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,492 cases — a total of 1,379 deaths and 106,857 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.7 million confirmed cases and 555,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.9 million.

There have been more than 131.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.