ELIZABETHTOWN — Nearly 200 beavers have been removed in Bladen County’s management program, county commissioners were told Monday evening.

The removal of 194 semiaquatic rodents was outlined in a report from Dean Morris, the director of the Soil & Water Conservation District during the regular session of the commission held in the Bladen County Courthouse’s Superior Courtroom. The animals were removed between July 1, 2019, and March 1.

Fourteen were taken from the Bladenboro area, 10 from Clarkton and seven in or near Ammon.

The report indicated the number of acres protected were more than 181,000 of timber and woodland; more than 93,000 of road and bridges; more than 30,000 of dams and dikes; more than 600 of crops and pastures; and more than 500 of utilities and sewers.

While beavers have been on the radar of county officials before, momentum was gained by E.W. Bowen of East Arcadia approaching the commissioners at their Dec. 4, 2018 meeting and continuing to press for results. Several approaches were considered, and outside consultation was made.

• Strategic plan: In the county manager’s report, Greg Martin shared information from Fountainworks about development of a possible strategic plan. The board unanimously approved going forward.

• Young Child: Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing April as the Month of the Young Child, National Library Week (April 4-10) and Week of the Young Child (April 10-16). Dr. Margaret Lawrence, Lillian Bryant and Kelsey Edwards accepted it from Chairman Charles Ray Peterson. Lawrence is executive director of Smart Start, Bryant is director of operations for Smart Start, and Edwards is director of the Bladen County Public Library.

• Coronavirus: Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan said, in regard to vaccinations, a saturation point for the county is near.

• Taxes: Commissioners took their oaths in an earlier meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review. The panel, in that capacity, hears taxpayers appeals and reviews tax lists.

• Said it: “I think it’s a good time to do it, with all the new commissioners we have now,” said Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, speaking about tackling a strategic plan.

• Next: The board meets in two weeks, on April 19.

