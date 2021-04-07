Coronavirus: Lowest active case total in more than month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two recoveries from coronavirus were logged Tuesday for Bladen County.

The Health Department said there were no new positive tests recorded. Two people are hospitalized among 47 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,119 cases and 3,031 recoveries.

Bladen County has logged 17 cases since March 29. The active case total is the lowest since dropping to 46 briefly on March 2. Since the Feb. 27 report, the county has logged 2,880 people to the fully vaccinated listing, and the state has added 1,062,158.

In the twice-a-week report from the Department of Health and Human Services on outbreaks and clusters, which had not been updated in seven days, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

Vaccination series are complete for 18.4 percent of the county and 17.6 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 6,025 people fully vaccinated, and 8,027 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,846,363 people fully vaccinated and 2,611,433 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,049 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 752 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 165 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,189 deaths, up 16 from Monday’s noon report.

• 923,430 cases, up 870.

• 982 hospitalized, up 75.

• 11,534,490 tests, up 25,383.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 837 deaths and 60,607 cases. Cumberland has 292 deaths and 26,150 cases; Robeson has 226 deaths and 15,765 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,149 cases; Sampson has 101 deaths and 7,465 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,078 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,396 deaths and 70,538 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 147 nursing homes, 80 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 59 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,661) and 46.3 percent of the cases (427,303).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 915 deaths and 104,118 positive cases, Gaston County has 402 deaths and 25,067 cases, Rowan County has 297 deaths and 15,845 cases, Cabarrus County has 244 deaths and 20,068 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 22,606 cases — a total of 2,069 deaths and 187,704 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 690 deaths and 81,458 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,481 cases, Johnston County has 206 deaths and 19,577 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,142 cases — a total of 1,212 deaths and 132,658 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 622 deaths and 43,477 cases, Forsyth County has 363 deaths and 33,611 cases, Randolph County has 217 deaths and 14,348 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,505 cases — a total of 1,380 deaths and 106,941 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.8 million confirmed cases and 556,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 13.1 million.

There have been more than 132.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.8 million deaths.

