Library, Smart Start activities slated in Month of the Young Child

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library and Bladen Smart Start are sharing initiatives to engage children in the community for the Month of the Young Child.

“Reading at grade level in third grade is linked to children’s early success in school, graduating ready for college or a career after high school, and becoming productive adults,” says a release from Smart Start.

One of the activities is an opportunity to create their favorite book character contest. Submissions should be emailed to bcplbsscharactercontest@gmail.com by 8 a.m. on April 22. The submissions will be shared on social media, and voting will take place on Facebook. The artwork will go into an album, and the picture with the most likes will be the winner.

The album will be shared both on the library’s page and the one for Smart Start. The child’s first name and age should be submitted, and that information will be shared as well.

The first place winner will receive a prize from Bladen County Smart Start, and will be contacted through the email address that submitted the contest entry.

Voting will be from 8 a.m. on April 23 through 8 a.m. on April 29.

More information is available by calling 910-862-6990.

The library is additionally distributing information about their pre-K library resources, with over 3,700 selections available.

Activities planned for the month include:

• Music Monday

April 12: March in a parade around the school.

April 19: Play the music freeze game.

April 26: Allow children to create instruments and pretend they are in a band.

• Tasty Tuesday

April 13: Encourage children to try new foods.

April 20: Dinner time helpers.

April 27: Eat a rainbow today — My Plate.

• Work Together Wednesday

April 14, 21, 28: Highlighting programs and resources for young children in community.

• Artsy Thursday

April 8, 15, 22: Create your favorite book character contest. All submissions are due Thursday, April 22.

• Family Friday

April 9: Have a family obstacle course.

April 16: Hold a family fun run, walk or ride.

April 23: Take your family to the park.

April 30: Offer a healthy potluck or cookout.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.