BLADENBORO — The Clarence McLean Park Project on the outskirts of Bladenboro is moving forward, with the board approving the bidding process for the field lighting and awarding the contract for fencing.

Town Administrator Oryan Lowry said commissioners approved the fencing award in their March meeting. The bidding for lighting was scheduled to close today at 5 p.m.

“We have two bids in for that, and hopefully that will be awarded on April 12,” Lowry said.

The lighting will be for both fields. Everything installed will be new, with 50 maintained foot candles for the infields and 30 maintained foot candles for the outfields. Footcandles are the most common unit of measure used by lighting professionals to calculate light levels in businesses and outdoor spaces.

The electrical contractor will also be obligated to provide sports lighting warranty for 10 years for the materials and one year for labor.

Grading and sod has also been moving forward and additionally will be awarding the contract for sidewalks and a walking trail.

“The trail will be around the baseball field and around the open area, meeting around the parking, playground and picnic area,” Lowry said.

A fishing pier will be put up on the little lake, he said. The trail is expected to be about a quarter-mile and there will be sidewalks as well.

“We have a basic playground budget, and are starting to looking for that sometime in May or June,” Lowry said.

Lowry said that the playground will be a simple one, and exactly what will be installed has not been decided yet.

The new field ties into other renovations at the park, known as a second phase and which has received state funding from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The PARTF portion is $225,000, and the town is supplying $300,000. The grant was announced in August 2018.

