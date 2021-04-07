ELIZABETHTOWN — Twenty-five full vaccinations and just one new positive test were logged by Bladen County on Wednesday, according to the state report.

The rise of just one case means that, for April, the monthly total is at 13 and on a pace for 56 — which would be the lowest since 77 were recorded last May.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,120 cases and — through Tuesday — 3,031 recoveries. The county Health Department, as of this publishing, was yet to give its Wednesday update.

Vaccination series are complete for 18.5 percent of the county and 18.1 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 6,050 people fully vaccinated, and 8,035 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,897,440 people fully vaccinated and 2,631,691 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,050 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 751 in Bladenboro; 413 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 165 in White Oak; 160 in Tar Heel; 86 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,212 deaths, up 23 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 924,810 cases, up 1,380.

• 1,025 hospitalized, up 43.

• 11,558,263 tests, up 23,773.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 13 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 839 deaths and 60,684 cases. Cumberland has 291 deaths and 26,201 cases; Robeson has 226 deaths and 15,769 cases; Columbus has 149 deaths and 6,150 cases; Sampson has 104 deaths and 7,479 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,085 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,398 deaths and 70,629 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 148 nursing homes, 81 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, two in Sampson, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 59 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,667) and 46.3 percent of the cases (427,999).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 915 deaths and 104,259 positive cases, Gaston County has 402 deaths and 25,089 cases, Rowan County has 299 deaths and 15,867 cases, Cabarrus County has 244 deaths and 20,099 cases, and Union County has 211 deaths and 22,648 cases — a total of 2,071 deaths and 187,962 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 692 deaths and 81,648 cases, Durham County has 215 deaths and 23,511 cases, Johnston County has 206 deaths and 19,623 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,157 cases — a total of 1,214 deaths and 132,939 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 622 deaths and 43,555 cases, Forsyth County has 363 deaths and 33,645 cases, Randolph County has 217 deaths and 14,370 cases, and Davidson County has 180 deaths and 15,528 cases — a total of 1,382 deaths and 107,098 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30.8 million confirmed cases and 556,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 13.1 million.

There have been more than 132.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.