ELIZABETHTOWN — Veterans lent a hand to help the community on Tuesday, and they’ll do so again each of the next two Tuesdays.

The Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of Disabled American Veterans distributed food boxes and cleaning supplies. Each of the next two will start about noon and go until supplies run out.

Food boxes included meat, cheese and vegetables.

“We just found out that the resource was available, that we were able to get these food boxes here, to the community,” Luther Wright said. “So we got coordinated, and we got 100 boxes, but it actually ended up being more than that.”

David Brown and his wife have been going around to Walmarts that had bottles of disinfectant that were being donated.

“We are going to give that away too, because there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s just not shelf-worthy so to speak, appearance wise, so they gave it to us to be donated,” he said.

The product inside the bottles is perfectly fine, and it was just the packaging that Walmart was concerned about. So Brown’s wife spent the day going around to the stores and picking up the bottles.

The DAV Chapter 99 is planning to host a Stand Down at the Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 22. That event is for the veterans and their families. Resources from all around the community will be out in their Family Life Center where they can spread out.

“This is going to be a pretty big event, with the Stand Down,” Brown said. “There’s going to be about 35 organizations there.”

The Stand Down will bring in assistance, support and services for veterans, and will give an opportunity for networking with other services.

Help will be available for Veterans Administration claims, medical services, legal, chaplain services and housing information. Other items available include information on vocational rehabilitation, employment opportunities, mental health, health and wellness and more.

For more information contact American Legion Post 404, Walter Drummond, 910-874-5408; DAV, Wright at 910-922-7589; or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8062, Dana Gill at 910-364-5128. These are all telephone numbers that can receive texts.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.