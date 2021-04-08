BLADENBORO — Work has begun on infrastructure, and soon will shift to demolition and rebuilding the downtown corner of Main and Railroad streets here.

Oryan Lowry, the town administrator, said a $300,000 instrustructure grant is being used. Water and sewer projects will be targeted with some of the money, as well as underground electrical needs for the downtown revitalization project.

Additionally, the town board approved contracting with Doug Lacy to make repairs to the south wall of the Medicine Shop not to exceed $3,500, adding to the fresh aesthetic the town is working toward.

From there, the two new structures and parking lot will be a project through the Bladen County economic development arm known as Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial. Chuck Heustess is its director, and said a conceptual plan has opportunity for adding in a dog park.

“These are things that those five to six thousand people a day coming driving down Main Street want,” he said. “What kind of things will get those people to stop and shop in Bladenboro?”

A dog park is something that he has heard about in surrounding areas, and he mentioned one being talked about in Greenville, another in Benson, and one in Clinton.

“We’ve got a little bit of space over there,” he said. “And one of the theories is that you know with all these folks who drive in from Raleigh or wherever they’re driving from to get to the beach and so many of them take that area through there.

“That’s something that the town will have to decide if they want or not.”

Final approval from the Economic Development is still the hold up, and once that is in place, and the demolition finished, Heustess will be able to get started. All the other parts are in place, including the fact that this is not a historical burial site for Native Americans.

Once that final approval from the Economic Development Administration comes through, Heustess said requesting the funds and starting the project can begin. Funding for other projects, mainly related to the pandemic, have been approved and put closer to the front of the line.

Heustess said he is hoping to hear something in the next few weeks.

“I guess it’s just you’ve got limited staff trying to do all this stuff and a backlog of lots of places trying to get their money,” he said. “Thank goodness right now we’re not losing time.”

Lowry said asbestos abatement is being done and the tear down could start around mid-April.

“Bladenboro has the $300,000 grant where they could go ahead and start working on the site, as far as redoing the water and sewer and their infrastructure needs,” Heustess said. “There’s a great bit that Bladenboro can be doing while we are waiting on the approval from the EDA.

“We are excited about it.”

He said that they have been meeting with the landscaping architects, and one thing that is being discussed is joining the fronts of the two buildings with a deck of sorts. That would keep everything more accessible and even.

“Then everything will be above the flood plain,” Heustess said.

Parts of the buildings will only be about 18 inches off the ground, and other parts will be close to 40 inches off the ground.

Heustess said once the project gets moving, it could be completed as early as sometime in spring of next year.

