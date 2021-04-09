Tar Heel, because of lower voter turnout, ready to change length of terms

TAR HEEL — Town commissioners are moving to lengthen the terms for the town’s elections.

• What happened: Adopted a charter to change the municipal election term from two years to four years, concurrent.

• Why it matters: The expense of the election every two years was not in keeping with the number for voter turnout. The election was costing the town around $1,800. Last election, the voter turnout was less than 20 people.

• What they said: “The next election will be next November and we are working very hard to get this pushed through before that happens,” said Town Clerk Tara Nichols. “There will be a public notice for the hearing at 6 p.m. on April 27 at the municipal building. Then an ordinance will be adopted at the next scheduled meeting which is at 6 p.m. on May 4 at the municipal building.”

